CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$105.50

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.05.

CGI stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$100.65. The company had a trading volume of 241,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CGI has a 12-month low of C$67.23 and a 12-month high of C$114.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.61.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

