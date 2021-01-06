Chainlink (LINK) Trading 51.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $6.70 billion and $3.73 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025493 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

