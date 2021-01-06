Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.10

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 188758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

