ChampionX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,587 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

CHX opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

