Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 86,725,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219,826. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
