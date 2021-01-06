Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 86,725,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219,826. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

