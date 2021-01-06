Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by William Blair

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

CHNG traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $870,456,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

