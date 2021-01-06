Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by William Blair

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.
CHNG traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $870,456,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,989,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
