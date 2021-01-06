Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.88

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1773794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.