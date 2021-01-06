Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $137.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $135.12 and last traded at $132.69. Approximately 620,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 419,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

