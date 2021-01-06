Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $137.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $135.12 and last traded at $132.69. Approximately 620,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 419,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.
In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 1.81.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
