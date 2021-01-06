Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $608.17

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $608.17 and traded as high as $649.00. Charter Communications shares last traded at $636.59, with a volume of 810,488 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.16.

The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

