Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.55. 43,155,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,742,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

