Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $358,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $176,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

