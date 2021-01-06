Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.95. 1,312,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,074,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

