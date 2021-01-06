Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.93. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 280,069 shares changing hands.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.90%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

