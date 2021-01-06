Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.