Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.81

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $9.07. Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 3,503 shares.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$146.73 million and a P/E ratio of -27.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 44.41.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.46%.

About Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

