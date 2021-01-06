Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 11,422 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30.

Chewy stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 2,914,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.25 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chewy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.