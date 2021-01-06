Chimpion Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.68 or 0.00018737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market cap of $211.93 million and $860,415.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00504943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00247415 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

