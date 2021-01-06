Chindata Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,551% compared to the average daily volume of 69 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.