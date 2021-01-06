Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Sells 37,548 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,343.41. The stock had a trading volume of 233,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,339.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,243.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,435.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 162.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,324.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

