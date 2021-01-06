Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDSVF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

OTCMKTS:LDSVF traded down $199.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9,680.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $6,428.00 and a one year high of $9,880.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9,036.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8,420.54.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.