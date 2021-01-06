Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post $203.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $216.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $268.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $784.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

CHH stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 294.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

