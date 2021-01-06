Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Gordon Haskett raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $104.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as high as $109.70 and last traded at $109.53, with a volume of 1496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

