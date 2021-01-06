Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRRF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.