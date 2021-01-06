Chris Killingstad Sells 9,889 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. 167,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tennant by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tennant by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

