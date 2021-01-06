Chromia Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $11.30 million and $4.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

