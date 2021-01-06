Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $328,357.07

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00007614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $328,357.07 and approximately $111,124.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.