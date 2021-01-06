Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $2.92 on Top Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $364,843.10 and approximately $105,097.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00007762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

