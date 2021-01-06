Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.55

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.55 and traded as high as $39.31. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 50,211 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

