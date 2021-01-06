Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02. 682,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 928,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.