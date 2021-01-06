CIBC Boosts Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$52.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,483. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

