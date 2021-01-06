Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 13,807,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,938,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.