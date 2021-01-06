Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $324.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $261.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $348.89 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,737.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,465,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,121,000 after buying an additional 6,113,425 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $239,268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $247,027,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 10,719.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,318,000 after buying an additional 1,102,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

