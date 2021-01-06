CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 6.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 205,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 146,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $774.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.