Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.
In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
