Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

