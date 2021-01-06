Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.38

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $517.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

