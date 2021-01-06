Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Neutral

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.44 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

