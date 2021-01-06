Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.