Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $58.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

