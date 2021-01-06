Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

CZWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZWI opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

