Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million.

CZWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

