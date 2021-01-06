Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.12. Civeo shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 28,732 shares changing hands.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $129,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

