Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.12. Civeo shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 28,732 shares changing hands.
CVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.
In other news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $129,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.