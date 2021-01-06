Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Trading Up 6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.18 and last traded at $81.90. Approximately 558,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 413,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

