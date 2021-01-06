CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.38

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 31473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $840.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 5.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

