Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.99

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
