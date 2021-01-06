Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 263,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

