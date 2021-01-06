Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Up 6.6%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $35.81. 2,053,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,311,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,270.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

