Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE CLF traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 583,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007,169. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.