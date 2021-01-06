CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 9.2% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $21,118.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001409 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,568,662 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

