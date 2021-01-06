CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $18,915.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,568,848 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

