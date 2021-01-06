CloakCoin Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $21,118.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001409 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,568,662 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

